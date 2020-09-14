Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha launches direct-to-consumer sales channel

BOULDER — Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha Inc. will now sell its beverages directly to consumers through its website, the first time the firm has made its products available nationally for purchase online.

“This new platform is meant to co-exist with the fantastic retail partners we’ve had over the years — Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, The Fresh Market, Sprouts and others — to truly provide nationwide access to Rowdy Mermaid products wherever our consumers are getting rowdy,” Rowdy Mermaid CEO Jamba Dunn said in a prepared statement.

The COVID-19 outbreak sped up the firm’s push to develop an online sales platform.

“It was important to us that the system was expedited while ensuring an inviting and intuitive user experience. We’re thrilled to now unveil our new website and ecommerce option,” Rowdy Mermaid vice president of sales and marketing Melissa Hauser said in a statement.

