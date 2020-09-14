Competition to pit canned beverage producers

BROOMFIELD — Broomfield-based Wine Country Network Inc., publisher of Wine Country International Magazine and organizer of several beverage-based competitions and events, is launching the Canned Challenge.
The Canned Challenge is a competition geared toward canned alcoholic beverages including hard seltzers, spiked spritzers, premixed cocktails, wine, CBD infused drinks, mixers, hard cider, beer and hard kombucha.
Sponsored Content
Webinar: Building a Stronger Business Through Diversity
Smart business leaders know that creating inclusive, diverse workplaces isn’t just the right thing to do. Research indicates that diverse teams are more creative, more innovative and higher performing. Embracing a diverse workplace has been shown to increase an organization’s bottom line—making you better qualified to serve diverse customers and communities. Whether you’re a small, medium or large business, get insights into how to strengthen your organization through diversity and inclusion.
According to a news release on Monday, industry professionals including sommeliers, buyers and trade members will make up the panel for the taste testing part of the competition.
A panel of art directors, designers and retailers will judge the packaging and design challenge.
“Our well-rounded, seasoned panel of judges will taste products double-blind and achieve the fairest scoring results possible,” said Christopher Davies, Wine Country Network CEO and co-founder, in a prepared statement. “We are looking to identify the absolute best products in this exciting category.”
Wine Country Network is accepting applications until Oct. 30. The competition is scheduled for Nov. 15-25 in Denver with parts livestreamed on Zoom. Competition winners will be highlighted in Wine Country International Magazine. Online, consumers will be able to search for highly-rated beverages by location from the competition.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
BROOMFIELD — Broomfield-based Wine Country Network Inc., publisher of Wine Country International Magazine and organizer of several beverage-based competitions and events, is launching the Canned Challenge.
The Canned Challenge is a competition geared toward canned alcoholic beverages including hard seltzers, spiked spritzers, premixed cocktails, wine, CBD infused drinks, mixers, hard cider, beer and hard kombucha.
Sponsored Content
3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business
How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two.
According to a news release on Monday, industry professionals including sommeliers, buyers and trade members will make up the panel for the taste testing part of the competition.
A panel of art directors, designers and retailers will judge the packaging and design challenge.
“Our well-rounded, seasoned panel of judges will taste products double-blind and achieve the fairest scoring results possible,” said Christopher Davies, Wine Country Network CEO and co-founder, in a prepared statement. “We are looking to identify the absolute best products in this exciting category.”
Wine Country Network is accepting applications until Oct. 30. The competition is scheduled for Nov. 15-25 in Denver with parts livestreamed on Zoom. Competition winners will be highlighted in Wine Country International Magazine. Online, consumers will be able to search for highly-rated beverages by location from the competition.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!