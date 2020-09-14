Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



CenturyLink rebrands as Lumen Technologies

By BizWest Staff — 

From Mountain Bell to US West to Qwest to CenturyLink and now another new name. The company has rebranded as Lumen Technologies.

The Greeley Tribune reported that the company will focus its energies on technology and its place in the fiber optic connectivity market. 

 

