Balfour hires resort expert for its CFO

LOUISVILLE — Balfour Senior Living LLC has hired Trip Riggs to be the company’s new chief financial officer.

Riggs joins the company from Vail Resorts Lodging Co. where he worked with Vail Resorts Hospitality and Vail Resorts Real Estate.

Sponsored Content Webinar: Building a Stronger Business Through Diversity

Smart business leaders know that creating inclusive, diverse workplaces isn’t just the right thing to do. Research indicates that diverse teams are more creative, more innovative and higher performing. Embracing a diverse workplace has been shown to increase an organization’s bottom line—making you better qualified to serve diverse customers and communities. Whether you’re a small, medium or large business, get insights into how to strengthen your organization through diversity and inclusion. Read More

Riggs said he sees senior living as a natural extension of the hospitality and service industry.

“I believe the senior living industry is embracing innovation right now, and I am looking forward to leveraging my experience to elevate the Balfour experience in all of our communities,” Riggs said in a written statement.

Riggs graduated from Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration where he focused in real estate development, finance and accounting.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC