Balfour hires resort expert for its CFO

LOUISVILLE — Balfour Senior Living LLC has hired Trip Riggs to be the company’s new chief financial officer.
Riggs joins the company from Vail Resorts Lodging Co. where he worked with Vail Resorts Hospitality and Vail Resorts Real Estate.
Riggs said he sees senior living as a natural extension of the hospitality and service industry.
“I believe the senior living industry is embracing innovation right now, and I am looking forward to leveraging my experience to elevate the Balfour experience in all of our communities,” Riggs said in a written statement.
Riggs graduated from Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration where he focused in real estate development, finance and accounting.
