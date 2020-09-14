Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Alfalfa’s to hold Longmont job fair this week

By BizWest Staff — 

LONGMONT — Boulder-based Alfalfa’s Market Inc., which is taking over the central Longmont storefront previously occupied by fellow grocer Lucky’s Market Inc., will hold a job fair there this week.

Alfalfa’s president Mark Homlish tours the new Alfalfa’s store in Longmont as crews renovate the interior. Lucas High/BizWest.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday at the store location at 700 Ken Pratt Blvd, a company representative told BizWest. 

“The store is seeking a variety of roles ranging from clerks, stockers, cashiers, store support, department leadership and store leadership,” the company said. “Applicants are encouraged to fill out an application online first, bring a copy of their applications and updated resumes. Interviews will be onsite and jobs may be offered day of or at a future time.”

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

 

LONGMONT — Boulder-based Alfalfa’s Market Inc., which is taking over the central Longmont storefront previously occupied by fellow grocer Lucky’s Market Inc., will hold a job fair there this week.

Alfalfa’s president Mark Homlish tours the new Alfalfa’s store in Longmont as crews renovate the interior. Lucas High/BizWest.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday at the store location at 700 Ken Pratt Blvd, a company representative told BizWest. 

“The store is seeking a variety of roles ranging from clerks, stockers, cashiers, store support, department leadership and store leadership,” the company said. “Applicants are encouraged to fill out an application online first, bring a copy of their applications and updated resumes. Interviews will be onsite and jobs may be offered day of or at a future time.”

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

 


 