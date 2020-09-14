Alfalfa’s to hold Longmont job fair this week

LONGMONT — Boulder-based Alfalfa’s Market Inc., which is taking over the central Longmont storefront previously occupied by fellow grocer Lucky’s Market Inc., will hold a job fair there this week.
Sponsored Content
Lock in the Solar Tax Credit now, before it steps down in 2021
Turn your utility expense into an asset with solar energy and boost your commercial property value by over $1,000,000. The 2020 Federal Investment Tax Credit allows commercial entities to directly reduce their taxes due by an amount equal to 26% of the solar project price in 2020.
The event will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday at the store location at 700 Ken Pratt Blvd, a company representative told BizWest.
“The store is seeking a variety of roles ranging from clerks, stockers, cashiers, store support, department leadership and store leadership,” the company said. “Applicants are encouraged to fill out an application online first, bring a copy of their applications and updated resumes. Interviews will be onsite and jobs may be offered day of or at a future time.”
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
LONGMONT — Boulder-based Alfalfa’s Market Inc., which is taking over the central Longmont storefront previously occupied by fellow grocer Lucky’s Market Inc., will hold a job fair there this week.
Sponsored Content
Webinar: Building a Stronger Business Through Diversity
Smart business leaders know that creating inclusive, diverse workplaces isn’t just the right thing to do. Research indicates that diverse teams are more creative, more innovative and higher performing. Embracing a diverse workplace has been shown to increase an organization’s bottom line—making you better qualified to serve diverse customers and communities. Whether you’re a small, medium or large business, get insights into how to strengthen your organization through diversity and inclusion.
The event will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday at the store location at 700 Ken Pratt Blvd, a company representative told BizWest.
“The store is seeking a variety of roles ranging from clerks, stockers, cashiers, store support, department leadership and store leadership,” the company said. “Applicants are encouraged to fill out an application online first, bring a copy of their applications and updated resumes. Interviews will be onsite and jobs may be offered day of or at a future time.”
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!