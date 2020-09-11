Longmont offers scholarships to SBDC’s Leading Edge series

LONGMONT — The city of Longmont has made scholarships available to help defray the cost of the Small Business Development Center’s Leading Edge Entrepreneurship Course.

The course helps people develop their business plans if they are planning to start a business or re-tool an existing business. The course has been adapted to be offered virtually.

Cost of the course is $495, which includes a four-month subscription to Live Plan, an online business planning tool, and one-on-one business consulting. Longmont’s assistance to city residents and business owners brings the cost down to $125 per person. A few of the 15 scholarships remain to be claimed.

The series begins Thursday, Sept. 17, and runs 10 Thursday afternoons from 3:30 to 5 p.m. as an online virtual classroom.

Suzi Bahnsen, SBDC assistant director, along with specialist instructors and entrepreneur speakers will lead the classes. Topics include developing an effective marketing plan, creating meaningful financial projections and understanding legal and organizational issues. The series helps start-ups and established businesses develop business plans for financing, feasibility testing or as a roadmap for growth.

Registrations for the Leading Edge series can be done online at www.bouldersbdc.com or by calling Bahnsen at 303-903-7103.

