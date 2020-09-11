Funding Friday: Used bikes and paternity leave planning

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster, through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

This week’s notable rounds:

The Pro’s Closet Inc. has raised $12 million as it prepares to move its headquarters from Boulder to Louisville. The round was led by the Boulder-based Foundry Group and brings the company’s total listed venture funding to more than $27 million.

Fort Collins-based TiLT began a seed round of $1 million this week, which was later increased to $1.25 million on Friday morning. The former winner of BizWest’s 2019 Northern Colorado IQ Awards Innovation Challenge builds software for companies and employees to manage leave time before and after an employee has a child.

