FNBO awards another $895,000 for COVID relief, $120,000 in CO

OMAHA, Neb. — First National Bank of Omaha, which operates as FNBO, has awarded $895,000 in workforce-stability grants to 63 organizations in Colorado and five other states.

The grants provide additional relief to businesses and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and were provided to organizations in Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Texas. FNBO has now contributed more than $3.9 million for COVID relief in two rounds of funding.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, FNBO has remained committed to doing our part to mitigate the financial impact this virus has had throughout our communities,” Alec Gorynski, FNBO’s vice president, community development and corporate philanthropy, said in a prepared statement. “As a result, we’ve directed our community investments in a manner that supports nonprofit organizations that are working to address both the short-term needs and long-term impact to individuals and small businesses.”

FNBO in May awarded $304,500 in housing-stability grants to 27 organizations, providing direct financial assistance for short-term housing needs such as mortgage, rent and utility assistance. The bank also contributed $2.75 million in impact investments into community loan funds across the bank’s footprint that provide small businesses with COVID-19 relief loans.

The latest round of grants primarily support workforce-stability programs in organizations providing services that generate long-term impacts related to workforce development, such as employment case management, employment skill development, employment search support, job placement and job coaching.

Colorado grants totaled $110,000 and included:

$10,000 — Attention Homes (Boulder)

$10,000 — I Have a Dream Foundation of Boulder County (Boulder)

$5,000 — Intercambio Uniting Communities (Boulder)

$5,000 — Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County (Fort Collins)

$10,000 — Homeward Alliance (Fort Collins)

$20,000 — Neighbor to Neighbor (Fort Collins)

$10,000 — Project Self Sufficiency of Loveland-Fort Collins (Fort Collins)

$10,000 — The Matthews House (Fort Collins)

$10,000 — Thrive – Transformation At Work (Lafayette)

$10,000 — Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County (Greeley)

Grants supporting small businesses in Colorado include:

$5,000 — Colorado Enterprise Fund (Denver)

$5,000 — DreamSpring (Denver)

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC