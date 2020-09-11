BizWest’s Workplace diversity webinar series begins Wednesday

Gaining the benefits of having a diverse workforce can be challenging in a region where minority populations are smaller than what exists in the nation as a whole.
Businesses can learn techniques to build more-inclusive, diverse workplaces during a series of BizWest webinars that begin Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Research shows that diverse teams are more creative, more innovative and higher performing. Embracing a diverse workplace has been shown to increase an organization’s bottom line — making it better qualified to serve diverse customers and communities.
The first of the BizWest webinars, Diversity & Inclusion: Building a Stronger Business Through Diversity, will offer insights for small, medium or large businesses. It runs from 9 to 10 a.m., Wednesday.
Panelists include Marvyn Allen, health equity and training director for One Colorado; Lauran Arledge, CEO of BoldFont Coaching; and Kim Drumgo, chief diversity officer at Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.
The webinar is free to participants who may register here.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
Gaining the benefits of having a diverse workforce can be challenging in a region where minority populations are smaller than what exists in the nation as a whole.
Businesses can learn techniques to build more-inclusive, diverse workplaces during a series of BizWest webinars that begin Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Research shows that diverse teams are more creative, more innovative and higher performing. Embracing a diverse workplace has been shown to increase an organization’s bottom line — making it better qualified to serve diverse customers and communities.
The first of the BizWest webinars, Diversity & Inclusion: Building a Stronger Business Through Diversity, will offer insights for small, medium or large businesses. It runs from 9 to 10 a.m., Wednesday.
Panelists include Marvyn Allen, health equity and training director for One Colorado; Lauran Arledge, CEO of BoldFont Coaching; and Kim Drumgo, chief diversity officer at Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.
The webinar is free to participants who may register here.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!