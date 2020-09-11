BizWest’s Workplace diversity webinar series begins Wednesday

Gaining the benefits of having a diverse workforce can be challenging in a region where minority populations are smaller than what exists in the nation as a whole.

Businesses can learn techniques to build more-inclusive, diverse workplaces during a series of BizWest webinars that begin Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Research shows that diverse teams are more creative, more innovative and higher performing. Embracing a diverse workplace has been shown to increase an organization’s bottom line — making it better qualified to serve diverse customers and communities.

The first of the BizWest webinars, Diversity & Inclusion: Building a Stronger Business Through Diversity, will offer insights for small, medium or large businesses. It runs from 9 to 10 a.m., Wednesday.

Panelists include Marvyn Allen, health equity and training director for One Colorado; Lauran Arledge, CEO of BoldFont Coaching; and Kim Drumgo, chief diversity officer at Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The webinar is free to participants who may register here.

