McWhinney opens hotel on Boston waterfront

BOSTON — Loveland developer McWhinney has partnered with Hyatt Place to open a new 297-room hotel steps away from Boston Harbor’s waterfront.

Hyatt Place Boston/Seaport District opened its doors Thursday, becoming the fourth Hyatt Place hotel in the Boston area.

“This new hotel is a great addition to the Seaport community, offering hotel guests incredible waterfront views, modern spaces and tech-friendly amenities,” Dave Johnstone, McWhinney’s chief investment officer in the hospitality sector, said in a written statement. “Hotel guests will enjoy all the amenities and walkability during their stay, including an amazing 12th floor fitness center and lounge and patio offering incredible Boston Harbor views.”

The hotel will include floor-to-ceiling windows in guest rooms with separate places to sleep and work. Breakfasts are complimentary. Specialty coffees and premium beers are offered in the lobby bar with seasonal access to outdoor seating.

The hotel also will have 6,724 square feet of meeting space.

