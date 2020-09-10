Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Group files legal challenge to Gallagher Amendment repeal initiative

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — A group that is seeking to protect the property tax measure known as the Gallagher Amendment filed suit against the state, saying legislators improperly tampered with the language associated with a ballot initiative to repeal it.

The Denver Post reports the group, Protect Our Homes Colorado, claims a bipartisan group of lawmakers that introduced the initiative changed the short-hand issue information sent to voters without proper cause.

