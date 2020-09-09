McWhinney makes foray into west Greeley with apartment complex proposal

GREELEY — McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. is looking to build nearly 300 apartment units in west Greeley near the Centerplace shopping center and West Greeley High School.

According to multiple planning documents submitted to Greeley planners in late July, McWhinney first plans to develop on almost 22.5 acres directly south of Greeley West Park.

The northern portion of the property as split by the road extension is proposed as an 11-building, 298-unit apartment complex ranging from 450-square-foot studios to 1,542-square-foot three-bedroom options.

The proposals are in their preliminary stage and appear to need several changes as requested by Greeley planning staff. Review comment letters from staff in late August ask for McWhinney to provide several more pieces of information on the two properties’ easements, impact on local sewer capacity, water drainage and traffic in the area.

A middle portion created between a setback from an abandoned oil well and the 24th Street Road extension is suggested for light commercial uses, along with a portion between the street extension at the existing Centerplace Drive. Those sections also have a proposed 250 dwelling units, according to notes within the submitted documents.

Greeley planner Kira Stoller told BizWest said the department has yet to receive specific plans for those lower portions and is awaiting a resubmittal of the preliminary design.

McWhinney, which holds dual offices in Loveland and Denver, declined to comment specifically about the project when reached Wednesday afternoon.

“McWhinney is continuing to explore opportunities in west Greeley. We look forward to sharing more information with BizWest in the future,” the company said in an emailed statement.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC