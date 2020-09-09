Boulder Economic Council taps new executive director

BOULDER — Scott Sternberg, the former president of the American arm of Finnish sensor maker Vaisala Inc., is set to become the new head of the Boulder Economic Council.

In a statement Wednesday morning, the Boulder Chamber said Vaisala will come on to lead the group as it devises strategies for economic recovery as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The Boulder Economic Council is a subsidiary of the Boulder Chamber.

“I am thrilled to join the Boulder Chamber team and to help advance the Boulder Economic Council’s mission,” Sternberg said in a statement. “Boulder’s culture, vitality and resilience present unique opportunities, even in these challenging times.”

Sternberg replaces Clif Harald, who left the position in March after nine years to focus on his private consulting business.

Sternberg currently runs his own consulting firm in Louisville, and was president of Vaisala’s U.S. arm in Louisville from 2011 to 2017. He also previously worked in marketing and business development for niche product engineering firm Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ROP) from 1998 to 2004.

He previously sat on the boards of the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research, CO-LABS Inc. and Colorado State University’s School of Global Environmental Sustainability.

This story will be updated.