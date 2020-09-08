Sustainability firm Anthesis hires Ludski as new COO

BOULDER — Anthesis LLC, with North American headquarters in Boulder, has named Chantelle Ludski to the position of chief operating officer for North America and Asia Pacific regions.

Anthesis Group, which is headquartered in London, provides sustainability advice, services and solutions to companies such as Cisco, Tesco, The North Face and Target.

“With a passion for growing purpose driven and sustainable organization, Chantelle joins Anthesis with an enviable track record in helping organizations of different scales achieve their full potential,” Chris Jones, North American president of the company, said in a written statement. “Our business has shown remarkable resilience through the challenges that 2020 has so far presented. With growing confidence in our markets, we are once more turning our attention to driving sustainable performance in this critical decade. ”

Ludski worked previously at Renewable Energy Systems Inc., where she was a member of the global leadership team and chief administrative officer for the Americas. She began her career as a lawyer in Cape Town, South Africa.

“Anthesis is at an inspiring stage of its journey, and I am excited to be joining a team that is as passionate about its clients as it is its people,” Ludski said.

Off the job, volunteers with Girls with Impact to help teenage girls become entrepreneurs. She also works with the Ventures Unit at the University of Colorado Boulder and Stream Girls, a STEM program run by Trout Unlimited in partnership with Girl Scouts of America.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC