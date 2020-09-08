Sheltair completes new FBO, hangar complex at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport

BROOMFIELD — Sheltair Aviation Services LLC has opened its new terminal and hangar spaces at Broomfield’s Rocky Mountain Metropolitan airport after a little more than a year’s worth of construction.
The project is anchored by a 10,400-square-foot terminal and 4,455 square feet of office space, along with 11 acres of apron space and 31,050 square feet of cabin-class hangar space for airplane storage.
Sheltair broke ground on the project last August.
“Our new complex and the related services we provide the general aviation community ensures that we can not only meet but exceed the needs of this important and growing market,” president Lisa Holland said in a statement.
The Florida-based Sheltair operates 17 other fixed-base operator properties, with all prior projects based east of the Mississippi River.
BROOMFIELD — Sheltair Aviation Services LLC has opened its new terminal and hangar spaces at Broomfield’s Rocky Mountain Metropolitan airport after a little more than a year’s worth of construction.
The project is anchored by a 10,400-square-foot terminal and 4,455 square feet of office space, along with 11 acres of apron space and 31,050 square feet of cabin-class hangar space for airplane storage.
Sheltair broke ground on the project last August.
“Our new complex and the related services we provide the general aviation community ensures that we can not only meet but exceed the needs of this important and growing market,” president Lisa Holland said in a statement.
The Florida-based Sheltair operates 17 other fixed-base operator properties, with all prior projects based east of the Mississippi River.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!