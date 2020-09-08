Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Colorado to use COVID-19 exposure app joint-developed by Google, Apple

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — Colorado plans to roll out an app jointly developed by Apple Inc. and Google, the maker of the Android mobile device operating system, to notify users if they were around someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Denver Post reports the app uses Bluetooth to exchange pieces of code, including if a person is nearby that recently tested positive for the virus. It requires opting into the program and does not use a phone’s location services or identify the infected person.

