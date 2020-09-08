Brickell Biotech to co-develop Japanese COVID-19 vaccine in Western Hemisphere

BOULDER — Brickell Biotech Inc. (Nasdaq: BBI) is adding a COVID-19 vaccine candidate to its development portfolio after it signed a co-development deal with Japanese genetics firm AnGes Inc.

In a statement Tuesday, the Boulder-based Brickell said it has secured the right to develop and send AnGes’ vaccine candidate to drug regulators in the U.S., South America and other unspecified emerging markets.

The AnGes vaccine is currently in a combined Phase I/II safety study in Japan, and first data on that trial is expected in the first quarter of next year. Several drug companies are using combined Phase I and Phase II studies under emergency clinical development rules to save time in the race to produce a safe and effective COVID vaccine.

Several Boulder-area firms, along with researchers at Colorado State University and the University of Colorado-Boulder, have recently joined the fray to develop treatments for the disease.

Arca biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: ABIO) is looking to repurpose its anti-blood clotting candidate as a treatment for COVID-related inflammation that has led to deadly complications in some patients, while Bolder BioTechnology Inc. said its immune system-boosting drug meant for multiple sclerosis showed promise in laboratory tests as an early inhibitor of the virus.

Other firms such as Biodesix Inc. and Mbio Diagnostics Inc. have co-developed COVID test platforms and use their labs to process those tests.

However, Brickell is an unusual entry into the vaccine space because while its acquisition of Vical Inc. in a reverse stock-split merger last year gave it some vaccine assets, its clinical focus has been firmly focused on skin conditions.

The Boulder company and Japanese partner Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. are developing Sofpironium Bromide, a treatment for excessive underarm sweating. Kaken reported positive results on its Phase III clinical trial in Japan in June and expects to get a decision on whether it can sell the drug in that country within the fourth quarter of 2020. Brickell also plans to start a Phase III clinical trial in the U.S. around the same time.

It’s unclear whether the agreement will provide Brickell with additional revenue while it prepares for the anti-sweating candidate’s final clinical trial in the U.S. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed, and the company did not return a request for comment.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC