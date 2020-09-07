Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Larimer County signs deal with private lab for faster COVID test results

By BizWest Staff — 

Larimer County health officials have contracted with Denver-based private laboratory Unipath to add more testing capacity while Colorado State University finishes its clinical lab expansion.

The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the additional capacity is meant to keep turnaround times on tests below three days, when widespread transmission is more likely to occur while people await results.

