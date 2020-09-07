Estes Park trustees to consider purchase of 65-acre Thumb and Needle park

ESTES PARK — The Estes Park Board of Trustees could move tonight to finalize the acquisition of Thumb Open Space, a 65-acre plot of private property that is home to the popular rock climbing formations the Thumb and the Needle.

The sale, set for approval at the board’s Tuesday meeting, includes financial support from the Estes Valley Land Trust, The Access Fund for rock climbing, Great Outdoors Colorado and the Rocky Mountain Conservancy.

The property went up for sale late last year, and the town is trying to secure it and the rock formations for public use, with mixed reviews from local residents last year.