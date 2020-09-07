Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Boulder Valley School District to hear proposal to allow K-2 students to return in person

By BizWest Staff — 

BOULDER — The Boulder Valley Area School District will hear a plan to allow students in Kindergarten, first grade and in second grade to return to classrooms by the end of September.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports the working plan will be heard at the District’s board meeting tonight and would allow parents the option to send their children for four days per week, or to keep them with online-only learning.

BOULDER — The Boulder Valley Area School District will hear a plan to allow students in Kindergarten, first grade and in second grade to return to classrooms by the end of September.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports the working plan will be heard at the District’s board meeting tonight and would allow parents the option to send their children for four days per week, or to keep them with online-only learning.


 