Ice cream business launches in Loveland

LOVELAND — Longtime businesswoman Kim Tarbox-Bernhardt, who sold her business in September 2019, has re-entered the Loveland business scene with her son, Jeff Bernhardt, in a new venture: Paradice Cream.

The ice-cream company, which produces five-gallon batches of specialty ice cream, will conduct a beer/ice cream pairing event at Grimm Brothers Brewhouse in Loveland this holiday weekend.

The business, which eventually will have a retail location in Loveland, currently takes orders for ice cream and has it available regularly at Biscuit Barkery of Northern Colorado, where Bernhardt rents space in a commercial kitchen, and at Sparge Brewing in Wellington.

For both Bernhardts, the business is a completely new field of endeavor. Kim operated Quick Print Shop in downtown Loveland for many years before its sale Sept. 1 last year; Jeff has two businesses — All In One Computer Services and Northern Colorado Massage.

The idea for the ice cream business was Jeff’s, who learned about it from another computer technician who had made the leap into the business elsewhere in the country.

“I was bored; I can’t stay at home,” Kim said of her situation after the sale of her business. “Jeff’s been really excited about this.”

So they bought a five-gallon commercial ice cream maker, began experimenting with recipes and began producing ice cream for sale.

Jeff helps with the production of the ice cream; Kim handles marketing, sales and the search for a permanent retail location.

“We want a retail store. I was set on downtown,” Kim said.

The company, Paradice Cream Inc., was registered with the Secretary of State March 3. Then COVID-19 hit.

The pandemic delayed the intended startup for the business, and its first retail location became unavailable. “So we’re saying ‘coming in spring 2021,’” Kim said.

The eventual location will require a commercial kitchen or at least a kitchen that can be approved by the health department. It will require a freezer, space for inside and, if possible, outside seating.

“We want to be easily found,” she said.

The business sources its ingredients from Royal Crest Dairy with flavors coming from multiple sources including local stands. Among the flavors produced so far are strawberry, chocolate, Oreo and Southern Bourbon Pecan.

The company is working to complete its website, where orders will be taken.