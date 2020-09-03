Greeley assistant city manager Becky Safarik retires after 42 years with the city

GREELEY — Wednesday, during Becky Safarik’s last executive-team meeting for the Greeley city manager’s office, City Manager Roy Otto gave her a map. The map had Greeley’s city limits in 1978, when Safarik first began working in local government, and showed how much the city had expanded between then and now.

“She had a hand in every single one of those annexations,” Otto said of Safarik.

Safarik, Greeley’s assistant city manager, retires Friday after 42 years with the city. In that time, she served as a redevelopment planner, planning director, community development director, and finally the assistant city manager position from which she is retiring. She even served as acting parks and recreation director for a time.

To the people who worked with her, though, Safarik is far more than the impressive lineage of job titles she’s accumulated over four-plus decades. She is someone whose fingerprints are over every aspect of Greeley’s growth and development. She sees the big picture, but also has the passion and drive to work on the small details that make visions into reality. And she is always quick to defer credit to her team.

“I love the people I work with and the community I work in,” Safarik said. “My colleagues are top-drawer.”

Ask those soon-to-be-former colleagues about her greatest accomplishments, and their answers will be tellingly diverse.

Otto fondly remembers Safarik’s efforts to bring the Leprino Foods cheese factory to Greeley. The project was announced, but then stalled and seemed dead. Safarik helped push it through. While the plant was being constructed, Otto said, representatives from Leprino told him that the project was one of the smoothest and most well-run that they had been involved in.

“That was all Becky,” he said.

Bianca Fisher, executive director of the Greeley Downtown Development Authority, brought up the development of the Doubletree by Hilton hotel and conference center. A downtown, high-level hotel was something that Greeley officials had talked about constructing for decades, but the plans never became reality — until Safarik stepped in.

The space selected by the city for the hotel — north of Lincoln Park on Seventh Street — was home to numerous city institutions, including Fire Station No. 1, the Lincoln Park Library branch, Greeley’s information-technology headquarters, and the municipal court.

Safarik helped those entities find temporary locations while new, permanent branches were constructed. She helped spearhead the building of the new Greeley City Center that now houses the court, IT department, city council and more.

“It’s one thing to move an office,” Fisher said. “It’s another to move an entire fire station and municipal court. What that took was really strong creativity from a logistics and financing standpoint, and [Becky] got it done in a relatively short amount of time.”

Brad Mueller, who succeeded Safarik as director of community development when Safarik was promoted to assistant city manager, brought up the Poudre River Trail Corridor, a 21-mile recreation area that Safarik also helped make reality, and the beautification improvements to Eighth Avenue that sparked much of the growth that is occurring along the arterial now.

“Those happened because of [Becky’s] persistence and tenacity and willingness to work on one small piece after another,” Mueller said.

As much as Safarik helped Greeley transform itself into the city it has become, her colleagues also cherish her contributions that aren’t literally the size of a city block. Smaller moments that show her passion and commitment to accomplishing the little details that make big visions a reality.

There was Safarik, the Denver native and University of Northern Colorado alumna who never left Greeley after she moved here for college, giving new UNC residence hall directors bus tours of the city.

There was the time she led a project where local artists set the Guinness World Record for the longest sidewalk chalk art, nearly 19,000 feet snaking around UNC parking lots.

There was her penchant for sending emails as late as 1:30 or 2 a.m., not because she had to, but because she had a moment of a second creative wind, what she called a spontaneous extension of who she is and how she works.

“Things are always moving with Becky,” Mueller chuckled, “always in play.”

Otto, who has two college-aged daughters preparing to enter the workforce, also admires Safarik for what she represents:

“Becky is someone who broke the glass ceiling for women to be executives in government in Greeley and do whatever it is they want to do,” Otto said. “She’s an inspiration from that standpoint.”

Beginning Monday, when Safarik is officially retired, she plans to enjoy her downtime, volunteer, and take classes — she’s currently in painting and welding classes at Aims Community College.

Otto has begun a national search for Safarik’s successor and will assume her duties until the position is filled. He hopes they can fill her enormous shoes, even though he knows Safarik can never truly be replaced.

“I’m out here trying to find Peyton Manning,” Otto said, “so the community can move on from John Elway, because that’s what she is to us.”