As Colorado approaches six-month mark of COVID, help us tell your story

A running joke in Zoom calls across the world is how the passage of time feels totally different, in some ways meaningless, as many of us continue to work and live mostly at home due to the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But this month marks an important milestone: On Sept. 25, Colorado will mark the six-month anniversary of Gov. Jared Polis instituting stay-at-home orders to prevent the virus’ spread.

BizWest previously ran a survey at the very beginning of the stay-at-home orders, and now, we’re launching another survey to take the pulse of the region’s economy.

We want to hear your stories about how your business is doing — both the difficulties that you and your colleagues have faced and stories about innovating and adapting to the new reality in which we find ourselves.

Complete the survey here. The data we collect may be used in future BizWest stories, but you have the option to submit your information and stories without being publicly named.

From everyone here at BizWest, we hope you and your loved ones are well.