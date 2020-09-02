Jason’s Deli Colorado franchiser files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

CENTENNIAL — The holding company for Colorado’s six Jason’s Deli franchises, including locations in Fort Collins and Broomfield, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The holding company, which is registered as Centennial-based Bullshark Inc., reported $1.38 million in assets against $3.53 million in liabilities, according to filings made in the Bankruptcy Court of Colorado this week. Approximately $2.65 million of those are long-term liabilities, including a Paycheck Protection Program loan of $736,164.

The franchises combined brought in revenues of $5.26 million from January to the end of July this year, but it had losses totalling $646,210 in that same period before taxes.

The Fort Collins location at Harmony Market Center had revenues of $657,885 up to July 31, but posted a pre-tax loss of $36,835. The Broomfield location in Flatiron Crossing posted revenues of $524,535 and a loss of $57,795.

The Fort Collins and Broomfield locations were the fifth and sixth out of eight locations in terms of sales for the period.

The holding company for the Colorado franchises is located in Centennial. The deli chain has eight locations in Colorado, including in Fort Collins, Broomfield, Aurora, Lakewood, Centennial and Colorado Springs.

Jason’s Deli already closed its location on Denver’s 16th Street Mall, but it’s unclear if other locations will follow suit.

Neither holding company president Stanley Lyons nor Keri Riley, the attorney who filed the bankruptcy on the company’s behalf, responded to requests for comment Tuesday.

