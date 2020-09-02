Fort Collins Quality Inn & Suites sold for $3.24M

FORT COLLINS — The Quality Inn & Suites near Fort Collins’ midtown area changed hands for $3.24 million last week.

Timnath-based FTC Hospitality Inc. bought the hotel at 4001 S. Mason St. from Casper, Wyoming-based Wyco Hospitality Inc. in a deal that closed on Aug. 26, according to Larimer County property records.

The 66-room, 56,918-square-foot hotel was last valued at $4.11 million by county assessors. The hotel and the property it sits on is part of a leasehold estate owned by a limited partnership in Fort Collins, meaning that FTC and Wyco can trade the property as if they own it outright, but ultimately owe rent to the partnership.

Atul Shah, the registered agent of FTC Hospitality, did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

