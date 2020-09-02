FC chamber rebrands Leadership Fort Collins, accepts registrations

FORT COLLINS — The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce has begun accepting registrations for the 2020-2021 Leadership Fort Collins program, which has been rebranded as Change Leadership Inspired by LFC.

Leadership Fort Collins was established in 1981 to help community members learn about history, government, economy, social issues, needs and opportunity in the community. The program was designed to enhance leadership skills, encourage contribution to the community, increase the strength and effectiveness of community leaders, equip participants to respond to the current and future challenges of the community and to provide opportunities for direct contact with influential people, businesses and organizations.

The traditional Leadership Fort Collins program will be put on pause for 2020-2021 and a new program will be offered to Leadership Fort Collins and Leadership Northern Colorado alumni and other community leaders. The program will focus on leadership during a time of change.

Sixty current and emerging leaders from throughout the area will be selected to participate in the 2020-2021 program, which will begin in September and conclude in May 2021. Participants will come together from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month with the introductory session offering options for selection. The rest of the online programming experience will focus on change agility, finding your strengths, featured reading, group conversations and conversations with community leaders. Participants will receive copies of Good to Great, So You Want to Talk About Race and Upstream.

Tuition for the nine-month program is $450 and includes all session materials and graduation recognition. The registration deadline is Monday, Sept. 21, at 5 p.m. Registration is available here.