Home » Industry News » Health Care & Insurance



Crystal Goodman to lead The Lodge at Greeley

By BizWest Staff — 

GREELEY — The Lodge at Greeley Senior Living in west Greeley has named an executive director.

Crystal Goodman, who boasts two decades’ experience working with seniors and previously served as executive director of Windsong Memory Care, will lead The Lodge at Greeley, which offers 92 independent-living, assisted-living and memory-care rental apartments and studios in a variety of floorplans.

The 55+ facility is located in the CenterPlace district at 4430 24th St. Road.

At Windsong, Goodman helped open two new senior communities, including recruitment, staff training, regulatory compliance, budgeting, marketing and event planning. 

She previously worked for 11 years at senior-living operator Leisure Care, first as a sales adviser and then as guest services manager.


 