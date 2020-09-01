Study: Proposed passenger rail line could generate 9,200 daily trips

DENVER — A proposed passenger rail line that would connect Fort Collins and Pueblo would serve up to 9,200 passengers on weekdays, according to a new study released by the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The Front Range Passenger Rail Study, commissioned by CDOT and the Southwest Chief & Front Range Passenger Rail Commission, found that the service would accommodate about 2.9 million passengers annually. The study, which details initial modeling results, was released Aug. 28.
Sponsored Content
The art of formatting a message to show the reader that you care
Often overlooked, the way we format our written communication significantly impacts the reader’s experience and comprehension of the message.
Think about how you read. In our minds, we imagine reading left to right from the top line to the bottom line. But in reality, our eyes move around as we read, glancing beyond the text in front of us to the room in which we are sitting, to the corner of the screen or over to our phone blinking with a new notification. When our eyes return to the page, they tend to return to where the margin is broken by text or another location that catches our attention.
The proposed 191-mile line would run on BNSF tracks, with stops in Fort Collins, Loveland, Berthoud, Longmont, Boulder, Louisville, downtown Denver, Interstate 25/Broadway, south metro, Castle Rock, Monument, Colorado Springs, Fort Carson and Pueblo.
The study found that demand exists for passenger rail, both for commuters and for recreation and special events, with additional benefits including reductions in emissions and vehicle miles travelled.
“Demand is highest for commuters, but there’s also substantial demand for recreation and special events,” according to the study.
Commuter traffic would account for 69% of traffic, followed by school at 19% and all other, including recreation, at 12%.
Weekday usage would be highest in the northern segment — essentially north of Denver Union Station — accounting for 4,485 of the 9,200 weekday trips.
The study also found that the line would compare favorably in terms of usage with passenger-rail service in other cities.
Such service likely would be welcomed by residents in Boulder and Longmont, who have been angered at delays — potentially decades in duration — of the Regional Transportation District’s Northwest FasTracks rail line.
DENVER — A proposed passenger rail line that would connect Fort Collins and Pueblo would serve up to 9,200 passengers on weekdays, according to a new study released by the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The Front Range Passenger Rail Study, commissioned by CDOT and the Southwest Chief & Front Range Passenger Rail Commission, found that the service would accommodate about 2.9 million passengers annually. The study, which details initial modeling results, was released Aug. 28.
Sponsored Content
Lock in the Solar Tax Credit now, before it steps down in 2021
Turn your utility expense into an asset with solar energy and boost your commercial property value by over $1,000,000. The 2020 Federal Investment Tax Credit allows commercial entities to directly reduce their taxes due by an amount equal to 26% of the solar project price in 2020.
The proposed 191-mile line would run on BNSF tracks, with stops in Fort Collins, Loveland, Berthoud, Longmont, Boulder, Louisville, downtown Denver, Interstate 25/Broadway, south metro, Castle Rock, Monument, Colorado Springs, Fort Carson and Pueblo.
The study found that demand exists for passenger rail, both for commuters and for recreation and special events, with additional benefits including reductions in emissions and vehicle miles travelled.
“Demand is highest for commuters, but there’s also substantial demand for recreation and special events,” according to the study.
Commuter traffic would account for 69% of traffic, followed by school at 19% and all other, including recreation, at 12%.
Weekday usage would be highest in the northern segment — essentially north of Denver Union Station — accounting for 4,485 of the 9,200 weekday trips.
The study also found that the line would…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!