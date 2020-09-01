Study: Proposed passenger rail line could generate 9,200 daily trips

DENVER — A proposed passenger rail line that would connect Fort Collins and Pueblo would serve up to 9,200 passengers on weekdays, according to a new study released by the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The Front Range Passenger Rail Study, commissioned by CDOT and the Southwest Chief & Front Range Passenger Rail Commission, found that the service would accommodate about 2.9 million passengers annually. The study, which details initial modeling results, was released Aug. 28.

Sponsored Content The art of formatting a message to show the reader that you care

Often overlooked, the way we format our written communication significantly impacts the reader’s experience and comprehension of the message.

Think about how you read. In our minds, we imagine reading left to right from the top line to the bottom line. But in reality, our eyes move around as we read, glancing beyond the text in front of us to the room in which we are sitting, to the corner of the screen or over to our phone blinking with a new notification. When our eyes return to the page, they tend to return to where the margin is broken by text or another location that catches our attention. Read More

The proposed 191-mile line would run on BNSF tracks, with stops in Fort Collins, Loveland, Berthoud, Longmont, Boulder, Louisville, downtown Denver, Interstate 25/Broadway, south metro, Castle Rock, Monument, Colorado Springs, Fort Carson and Pueblo.

The study found that demand exists for passenger rail, both for commuters and for recreation and special events, with additional benefits including reductions in emissions and vehicle miles travelled.

“Demand is highest for commuters, but there’s also substantial demand for recreation and special events,” according to the study.

Commuter traffic would account for 69% of traffic, followed by school at 19% and all other, including recreation, at 12%.

Weekday usage would be highest in the northern segment — essentially north of Denver Union Station — accounting for 4,485 of the 9,200 weekday trips.

The study also found that the line would compare favorably in terms of usage with passenger-rail service in other cities.

Such service likely would be welcomed by residents in Boulder and Longmont, who have been angered at delays — potentially decades in duration — of the Regional Transportation District’s Northwest FasTracks rail line.