Feds give Longmont, Broomfield airports combined $1M for improvements

LONGMONT and BROOMFIELD — The U.S. Department of Transportation is giving just more than $1.05 million to Longmont’s Vance Brand Airport and Broomfield’s Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in its latest round of infrastructure grants.

In a statement, the department said Vance Brand Airport will receive $722,222 for drainage and erosion control, while the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport will receive $337,091 for general taxiway improvements.

In particular, Vance Brand will relocate a drainage ditch out of a runway safety area to become compliant with federal aviation regulations. The project is slated to begin and end in November.

The U.S. DOT gave a total of $44.3 million in grants to Colorado airports in the round, including $2.62 million to Denver International Airport for ground-based pollution emissions reductions and just more than $8 million to Gunnison-Crested Butte Regional Airport for an expansion of its terminal building.