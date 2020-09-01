Brickell Biotech’s drug candidate gets Japanese patent approval

BOULDER — Brickell Biotech Inc. (Nasdaq: BBI) has landed a patent for its excessive-sweating treatment in Japan, an approval that could signal future sales approval in that country.
In a statement, the Boulder company said it and its Japanese partner Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. were granted rights for Sofpironium Bromide, a treatment for excessive underarm sweating. Japanese regulators granted the patent for specific crystalline forms of the compound in the country until 2040.
Sponsored Content
Lock in the Solar Tax Credit now, before it steps down in 2021
Turn your utility expense into an asset with solar energy and boost your commercial property value by over $1,000,000. The 2020 Federal Investment Tax Credit allows commercial entities to directly reduce their taxes due by an amount equal to 26% of the solar project price in 2020.
The company reported positive results on its Phase III clinical trial in Japan in June and expect to get a decision on whether it can sell the drug in that country within the fourth quarter of 2020. Brickell also plans to begin a Phase III clinical trial in the U.S. around the same time.
That decision may be critical to Brickell’s prospects as a publicly-traded company as it has yet to achieve any revenue outside of research payments from development partners. It posted a $5 million loss last quarter, and it is at risk of being delisted from the Nasdaq after its stock traded below the $1 per share mark for more than 30 days.
BOULDER — Brickell Biotech Inc. (Nasdaq: BBI) has landed a patent for its excessive-sweating treatment in Japan, an approval that could signal future sales approval in that country.
In a statement, the Boulder company said it and its Japanese partner Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. were granted rights for Sofpironium Bromide, a treatment for excessive underarm sweating. Japanese regulators granted the patent for specific crystalline forms of the compound in the country until 2040.
Sponsored Content
The art of formatting a message to show the reader that you care
Often overlooked, the way we format our written communication significantly impacts the reader’s experience and comprehension of the message.
Think about how you read. In our minds, we imagine reading left to right from the top line to the bottom line. But in reality, our eyes move around as we read, glancing beyond the text in front of us to the room in which we are sitting, to the corner of the screen or over to our phone blinking with a new notification. When our eyes return to the page, they tend to return to where the margin is broken by text or another location that catches our attention.
The company reported positive results on its Phase III clinical trial in Japan in June and expect to get a decision on whether it can sell the drug in that country within the fourth quarter of 2020. Brickell also plans to begin a Phase III clinical trial in the U.S. around the same time.
That decision may be critical to Brickell’s prospects as a publicly-traded company as it has yet to achieve any revenue outside of research payments from development partners. It posted a $5 million loss last quarter, and it is at risk of being delisted from the Nasdaq after its stock traded below the $1 per share mark for more than 30 days.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!