Boulder’s Cloud Agronomics raises $6M seed round

BOULDER — Cloud Agronomics Inc. has raised an initial seed round of $6 million as it prepares to expand its platform to monitor the release of greenhouse gases from farmland in multiple countries.

In a statement, the Boulder company said the round was led by Washington, D.C.-based SineWave Ventures LP, a capital fund that invests in public sector-facing technology companies. It also said it plans to use the funds to monitor more cropland in the U.S., Australia and Brazil.

Sponsored Content Lock in the Solar Tax Credit now, before it steps down in 2021

Turn your utility expense into an asset with solar energy and boost your commercial property value by over $1,000,000. The 2020 Federal Investment Tax Credit allows commercial entities to directly reduce their taxes due by an amount equal to 26% of the solar project price in 2020. Read More

It did not respond to a request for additional comment Tuesday.

It last filed a disclosure to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 22 stating it had raised $4.67 million out of an $8 million total round. That filing shows the company is registered in Englewood, but its offices are headquartered in Boulder.

Cloud Agronomics uses satellite data and machine learning to remotely measure nutrient levels that later determine if row crops such as corn and soybeans are at risk of stress or disease, and ultimately predicts yields.

The platform can also measure the efficacy of soil carbon sequestration programs that attempt to restore eroded farmland.

Prairies and farmland have long captured carbon in the atmosphere through photosynthesis and store it in the underground ecosystem. But overgrazing from animal herds and aggressive cultivation methods have released that carbon back into the atmosphere, ultimately contributing to climate change.

The United Nations’ agricultural commission estimates land cultivation is responsible for about a third of all greenhouse gas emissions across the world.