Want to volunteer in Greeley? Ask Barbara Wasung

GREELEY — For those wanting to know about volunteer activities in Greeley, ask Barbara Wasung. She’s likely already done it.

Wasung is this year’s BizWest Women of Distinction award winner in the outstanding volunteer category. And the category fits.

If you’re reading this while standing up, you might want to sit down. It will take awhile to describe all the activities that Wasung, a certified public accountant with Marcia L. Siebring CPA in Greeley, has found time to complete.

She’s a lector and Eucharist minister at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. She’s a board member of the Greeley Luncheon Optimist Club and treasurer for the Kiwanis Club of Greeley — at the same time.

She has served as a board member for Catholic Charities Guadalupe Shelter in Greeley, A Woman’s Place in Greeley, and Colorado Mountain Club — both the Weld County chapter and the state organization. For 20 years, she helped with the Griffith Center’s Annual Peak Challenge to summit Colorado 14ers. She’s been a member of the Sierra Club, local chapter.

She’s a current member of the Greeley Stampede Wranglers and trail boss for the parades.

She is board treasurer for the Community Grief Center in Greeley.

She works with the American Cancer Society Relay for Life and the Cattle Baron’s Ball. She has participated in the Greeley Blues Jam and has sat on the Greeley Lights the Night Parade Committee.

She helped build two homes with Habitat for Humanity.

The Weld Food Bank has called upon her as a volunteer, especially now during the COVID pandemic.

She has volunteered with the Success Foundation fundraising events and worked with the 60+ Ride.

Life Stores Child and Family Advocacy fundraising was able to get some of her time.

She has participated in Greeley and Evans chamber events and graduated from the Leadership Weld County program.

She found time to ride along with police and be part of the Greeley Citizen’s Police Academy.

She volunteers with the Northern Colorado Women in Business.

And when the need arises, she counsels with the Adamson Funeral Home Life After Loss program.

Has she missed any opportunities?