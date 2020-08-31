U.S. House to vote on marijuana legalization in September

WASHINGTON — A member of the Democratic leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives has confirmed that the chamber will vote on a measure to decriminalize every aspect of producing, selling and owning marjiana across the country.

In an email to legislators Friday, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-South Carolina) confirmed that the chamber will take up the MORE Act of 2019, which removes cannabis from the federal controlled substances schedule, imposes a 5% federal tax to fund efforts to alleviate social harms from the War on Drugs and creates a pathway to expunge federal cannabis offenses from criminal records.

Cannabis is fully illegal in eight states and fully legal in 11 states and the District of Columbia, with the remaining states in the union a patchwork of various levels of decriminalization or allowances for medical use.

The Democratic-led chamber previously passed the SAFE Act last September, which would allow financial institutions and vendors to service marijuana-related businesses without fear of violating anti-drug trafficking laws. The bill has yet to be heard in a Republican-controlled Senate committee after being introduced in the upper chamber late last September.