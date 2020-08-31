U.S. House to vote on marijuana legalization in September

WASHINGTON — A member of the Democratic leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives has confirmed that the chamber will vote on a measure to decriminalize every aspect of producing, selling and owning marjiana across the country.
In an email to legislators Friday, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-South Carolina) confirmed that the chamber will take up the MORE Act of 2019, which removes cannabis from the federal controlled substances schedule, imposes a 5% federal tax to fund efforts to alleviate social harms from the War on Drugs and creates a pathway to expunge federal cannabis offenses from criminal records.
Sponsored Content
The art of formatting a message to show the reader that you care
Often overlooked, the way we format our written communication significantly impacts the reader’s experience and comprehension of the message.
Think about how you read. In our minds, we imagine reading left to right from the top line to the bottom line. But in reality, our eyes move around as we read, glancing beyond the text in front of us to the room in which we are sitting, to the corner of the screen or over to our phone blinking with a new notification. When our eyes return to the page, they tend to return to where the margin is broken by text or another location that catches our attention.
Cannabis is fully illegal in eight states and fully legal in 11 states and the District of Columbia, with the remaining states in the union a patchwork of various levels of decriminalization or allowances for medical use.
The Democratic-led chamber previously passed the SAFE Act last September, which would allow financial institutions and vendors to service marijuana-related businesses without fear of violating anti-drug trafficking laws. The bill has yet to be heard in a Republican-controlled Senate committee after being introduced in the upper chamber late last September.
WASHINGTON — A member of the Democratic leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives has confirmed that the chamber will vote on a measure to decriminalize every aspect of producing, selling and owning marjiana across the country.
In an email to legislators Friday, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-South Carolina) confirmed that the chamber will take up the MORE Act of 2019, which removes cannabis from the federal controlled substances schedule, imposes a 5% federal tax to fund efforts to alleviate social harms from the War on Drugs and creates a pathway to expunge federal cannabis offenses from criminal records.
Sponsored Content
Lock in the Solar Tax Credit now, before it steps down in 2021
Turn your utility expense into an asset with solar energy and boost your commercial property value by over $1,000,000. The 2020 Federal Investment Tax Credit allows commercial entities to directly reduce their taxes due by an amount equal to 26% of the solar project price in 2020.
Cannabis is fully illegal in eight states and fully legal in 11 states and the District of Columbia, with the remaining states in the union a patchwork of various levels of decriminalization or allowances for medical use.
The Democratic-led chamber previously passed the SAFE Act last September, which would allow financial institutions and vendors to service marijuana-related businesses without fear of violating anti-drug trafficking laws. The bill has yet to be heard in a Republican-controlled Senate committee after being introduced in the upper chamber late last September.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!