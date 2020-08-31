Boulder boutique Jones + Co. taking over Warby Parker storefront

Jones + Co., a local boutique, is moving into the former Warby Parker's storefront in Boulder. Courtesy Keys Commercial.

BOULDER — Jones + Co., a boutique seller of clothing, home goods and jewelry, is taking over the Boulder storefront previously occupied by Warby Parker.

The upscale eyewear retailer moved from its space at 1949 Pearl St. this month to a larger shop at the Twenty Ninth Street shopping district.

Jones + Co is moving into the roughly 900-square-foot Pearl Street storefront owned by FH Properties LLC from its current home at 2023 17th St.

George Ryan and Geoffrey Keys of Keys Commercial represented PH Properties in the lease agreement.