Barnsley Tire moves into new Boulder location as former home hits market

BOULDER — Barnsley Tire Co. a fixture on Pearl Street in Boulder for four decades, has moved into a new location at 2940 Valmont Road, and its former home is being marketed by a local commercial real estate firm.
Monday marked the first day in operation at the new location adjacent to the Modern Specialists Inc. auto repair shop, according to a Barnsley employee.
Sponsored Content
Lock in the Solar Tax Credit now, before it steps down in 2021
Turn your utility expense into an asset with solar energy and boost your commercial property value by over $1,000,000. The 2020 Federal Investment Tax Credit allows commercial entities to directly reduce their taxes due by an amount equal to 26% of the solar project price in 2020.
A message announcing the move posted to the Barnsley website indicates that the tire shop will offer the same services that were available at the 2535 Pearl St. location.
The Valmont Road location has a larger waiting room to facilitate social distancing, the Barnsley site said.
Brokers with W.W. Reynolds Cos. are marketing the Pearl Street property, according to a listing on Reynolds’ website. Brokers did not respond to requests for comment.
The nearly 60-year-old, roughly 22,000-square-foot former Barnsley building on Pearl Street sits on about a half-acre and last sold in 2012 for just under $1.3 million.
An asking price is not included in the Reynolds listing, but it’s likely the property will fetch a much higher price than $1.3 million given the redevelopment potential of a relatively large lot at the prominent intersection of Pearl and Folsom streets.
BOULDER — Barnsley Tire Co. a fixture on Pearl Street in Boulder for four decades, has moved into a new location at 2940 Valmont Road, and its former home is being marketed by a local commercial real estate firm.
Monday marked the first day in operation at the new location adjacent to the Modern Specialists Inc. auto repair shop, according to a Barnsley employee.
Sponsored Content
The art of formatting a message to show the reader that you care
Often overlooked, the way we format our written communication significantly impacts the reader’s experience and comprehension of the message.
Think about how you read. In our minds, we imagine reading left to right from the top line to the bottom line. But in reality, our eyes move around as we read, glancing beyond the text in front of us to the room in which we are sitting, to the corner of the screen or over to our phone blinking with a new notification. When our eyes return to the page, they tend to return to where the margin is broken by text or another location that catches our attention.
A message announcing the move posted to the Barnsley website indicates that the tire shop will offer the same services that were available at the 2535 Pearl St. location.
The Valmont Road location has a larger waiting room to facilitate social distancing, the Barnsley site said.
Brokers with W.W. Reynolds Cos. are marketing the Pearl Street property, according to a listing on Reynolds’ website. Brokers did not respond to requests for comment.
The nearly 60-year-old, roughly 22,000-square-foot former Barnsley building on Pearl Street sits on about a half-acre and last sold in 2012 for just under $1.3 million.
An asking price is not included in the Reynolds listing, but it’s likely the property will fetch a much higher price than $1.3 million given the redevelopment potential of a relatively large lot at the prominent intersection of Pearl and Folsom streets.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!