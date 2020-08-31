JOHNSTOWN — It’s been said that if you want to get something done, ask a busy person.

Busy people don’t have time to waste, so the work gets done.

That might describe Amy Tallent, a 2020 BizWest Women of Distinction award winner in the business services category.

While Tallent’s resume has a few former jobs, many of the jobs listed are still active, still underway.

She’s a member of the Johnstown Town Board, elected in 2017. She’s chair and founding member of the Johnstown Downtown Development Association. She’s a director of the Northern Colorado Children’s Museum.

She’s executive director of the Erie Economic Development Council. Erie is where she graduated from high school.

And she owns her own business, The Tallent Co., which is a communications/public relations firm. Her degree from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley is in human communication.

Somewhere in there she found time to get married and have three children.

“We are all given unique gifts and from an early age I understood what my skills were and how I wanted to use them. One of these is the ability to bring people together in a variety of ways. … I have always tried to bring people together and support them in their journey to become better,” she wrote in her application letter.