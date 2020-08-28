Miraflora hires new chief content creator

BOULDER — Miraflora CBD, a newly formed maker of CBD products such as gel capsules and tinctures, announced this week the hire of a new chief content creator.
Kimberly Beekman, former editor-in-chief of Skiing Magazine and a freelance reporter for other travel publications, will fill the role.
“Kimberly is an accomplished journalist, and we are pleased to welcome her to Miraflora as our chief storyteller,” Miraflora CEO Christopher Wynne said. “Miraflora continually looks for authentic, engaging ways to drive traffic across social, mobile and web by sharing our story and the unique experiences of those in our community living their lives to the fullest. Kim’s extensive experience working with some of the leading publications in the outdoor and health and wellness space will help us bring those stories to life, creating value for Miraflora followers and customers through content.”
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
