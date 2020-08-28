Longmont board OKs Bohn Farm ‘cohousing’ development

LONGMONT — The Longmont Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously this week in favor of recommending approval for a plan to develop the Bohn Farm co-housing development.

The development, which has been in planning stages for the better part of decade, calls for the construction of a self-contained community with homes, workspaces and shared open space in an agricultural environment off Spruce Avenue west of downtown.

The six-acre Bohn Farm site was annexed into the city in 2006 with a single-family residential zoning designation. In 2016, it was rezoned as a planned unit development to allow for the co-housing concept.

The conceptual planning and planned unit development request is making its way back though the Planning and Zoning Commission and ultimately the Longmont City Council because plans were amended in recent years after the developer, Colorado Cohousing Development Co., was unable to acquire the easements from adjacent properties necessary to build a previously proposed pedestrian trail on the west side of the site.

As currently proposed, Bohn Farm would include 46 residential units. Of those, 24 would be condos, 12 townhouses, four single-family homes and six live-work units that include 5,600 square feet of commercial space.

The live-work units would feature roughly 400 square feet of residential space and about 500 square feet of commercial space.

“These businesses have to be small because the workplaces are small,” Colorado Cohousing project manager Peter Spaulding said during the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

Examples of businesses that would be appropriate for such spaces include art studios, web design firms, florists, massage therapy and legal practices.

“Having this type of diverse talent in any given neighborhood benefits everyone,” Spaulding said.

Longmont residents voiced concerns during the public hearing about issues such as density, traffic and light pollution.

Planning officials were unmoved by these arguments.

“This is forward thinking,” planning commissioner Joshua Goldberg said. “We have plenty of traditional projects popping up all around, but there’s something special about this application.”

The Bohn Farm proposal has yet to be scheduled for a Longmont City Council hearing.

