COGCC wraps up first week of rulemaking hearings

DENVER — The Colorado Oil and Gas Commission wrapped up its first week of rulemaking hearings under Senate Bill 181, last year’s sweeping mandate change. New rules could potentially be adopted late next week.

The COGCC and its newly-minted group of professional commissioners expect to hear back from staff next week after asking them to do additional research on the 300 series of rules that govern how producers operate and monitor wells. They will begin talks on the 500 series that determines the rules for future commission hearings.

The hearings are now the main battleground between pro- and anti-energy production groups in the state after the largest players on each side agreed to withdraw ballot measures proposed for this year’s elections and hold off on introducing new measures until 2022.

In a call with reporters Friday afternoon, COGCC chairman Jeff Robbins said he was impressed with collaboration between pro- and anti-drilling groups on issues regarding the state-local balance of control and how permitting for new wells and operations would be handled.

“With rare exception, people focused on processes and focused on how we can develop a process at the commission that recognizes local authority and allows for effective local regulation and effective state regulation,” he said.

However, Robbins expects more contention in later rulemakings, particularly in the 600 series of rules that govern how far wells must be set back from sensitive wildlife environments, homes, schools and other gathering places.

Current state rules place the setback at 500 feet, while environmental and health groups have previously pushed for a 1,000-foot minimum or more.

“I think it’s important for the commission to listen to all the parties, to listen to the science, as it debates whether and to what extent a different or new setback should be developed,” he said.

Superior enacted its own setbacks of 1,500 feet this year.

