BizWest Podcast, August 28: Molly Armbrister & Ray Caraway

In this week’s episode, Dan Mika speaks with Molly Armbrister of CBRE Denver on just how much office space tech is taking up in Boulder, while Chris Wood speaks with Ray Caraway as he prepares to end a 17-year career as head of the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado.
Webinar – Commercial Real Estate Impact: What landlords and tenants should know.
Commercial real estate has been heavily affected by the economic downturn, with some tenants struggling to make payments, some landlords working with tenants on rent relief, and with lenders negotiating workout agreements with landlords. At the same time, real estate experts are anticipating what permanent changes might be affecting the sector. What will the new norms be for real estate, including office, retail, industrial, etc.?
