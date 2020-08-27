Techstars forms fintech accelerator with Dutch bank

BOULDER — Startup accelerator Techstars has agreed to start a new cohort for financial technology companies with Amsterdam-based bank ABN AMRO.

In a statement, the Boulder-based Techstars said the new cohort of 10 companies will work with Techstars mentors and with ABN’s corporate staff and its clients. The accelerator will accept early-stage companies from around the world.

ABN is currently the third-largest bank in the Netherlands based on total assets.

“Partnering with an innovative and engaged company like ABN AMRO allows us to continue to tap the immense sector expertise we have and help entrepreneurs develop solutions that enhance lives and improve how businesses operate,” said Techstars vice president of accelerators Keith Camhi in a statement.

The application period for the new cohort opens on Sept. 14, with selections being made next January.

