Pine Gulch fire close to containment as it becomes largest in state history

GRAND JUNCTION — The Pine Gulch fire officially became the largest blaze in Colorado history as firefighters come close to containing it.

The Colorado Sun reports the fire topped 139,000 acres this week, but is 77% contained. Pine Gulch was the first of a series of wildfires across the state in the past month, including the Cameron Peak fire northwest of Fort Collins that is nearly 23,000 acres large and remains completely uncontained.