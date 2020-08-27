Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Longmont City Council to study allowing medical marijuana delivery

By BizWest Staff — 

LONGMONT — The Longmont City Council will begin discussions on whether or not to allow cannabis dispensaries to deliver medical marijuana within the city.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports the council unanimously asked city staff to research the topic in June.

