CSU Everitt Real Estate Center names new director

FORT COLLINS — Lee Sanning has been named director of the Everitt Real Estate Center at Colorado State University.

Filling the position previously held by Scott Roark, Sanning will oversee real estate center operations including providing guidance for external constituents, representing the Everitt Real Estate Center at industry events and developing real estate classes and workshops.

Sanning has a diverse background as a real estate professional and academic. He has a Ph.D. in finance from Indiana University Kelly School of Business, and he has worked as a consultant in property valuation, primarily focusing on valuations following environmental impacts such as chemical spills. He established his own consulting firm focusing on real estate in the Rocky Mountain Region and provided services to several S&P 500 firms.

His research has been cited by the Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Bloomberg. Since 2018, Sanning has taught undergraduate and graduate level classes in the College of Business.

