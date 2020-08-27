CSU Everitt Real Estate Center names new director

FORT COLLINS — Lee Sanning has been named director of the Everitt Real Estate Center at Colorado State University.
Sponsored Content
Lock in the Solar Tax Credit now, before it steps down in 2021
Turn your utility expense into an asset with solar energy and boost your commercial property value by over $1,000,000. The 2020 Federal Investment Tax Credit allows commercial entities to directly reduce their taxes due by an amount equal to 26% of the solar project price in 2020.
Filling the position previously held by Scott Roark, Sanning will oversee real estate center operations including providing guidance for external constituents, representing the Everitt Real Estate Center at industry events and developing real estate classes and workshops.
Sanning has a diverse background as a real estate professional and academic. He has a Ph.D. in finance from Indiana University Kelly School of Business, and he has worked as a consultant in property valuation, primarily focusing on valuations following environmental impacts such as chemical spills. He established his own consulting firm focusing on real estate in the Rocky Mountain Region and provided services to several S&P 500 firms.
His research has been cited by the Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Bloomberg. Since 2018, Sanning has taught undergraduate and graduate level classes in the College of Business.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
FORT COLLINS — Lee Sanning has been named director of the Everitt Real Estate Center at Colorado State University.
Sponsored Content
Webinar – Commercial Real Estate Impact: What landlords and tenants should know.
Commercial real estate has been heavily affected by the economic downturn, with some tenants struggling to make payments, some landlords working with tenants on rent relief, and with lenders negotiating workout agreements with landlords. At the same time, real estate experts are anticipating what permanent changes might be affecting the sector. What will the new norms be for real estate, including office, retail, industrial, etc.?
Filling the position previously held by Scott Roark, Sanning will oversee real estate center operations including providing guidance for external constituents, representing the Everitt Real Estate Center at industry events and developing real estate classes and workshops.
Sanning has a diverse background as a real estate professional and academic. He has a Ph.D. in finance from Indiana University Kelly School of Business, and he has worked as a consultant in property valuation, primarily focusing on valuations following environmental impacts such as chemical spills. He established his own consulting firm focusing on real estate in the Rocky Mountain Region and provided services to several S&P 500 firms.
His research has been cited by the Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Bloomberg. Since 2018, Sanning has taught undergraduate and graduate level classes in the College of Business.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!