Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Xcel to offer new businesses lower rates over a decade-long contract

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — Xcel Energy Colorado is proposing a pricing scheme to incentivize new and expanding businesses to establish themselves in the state.

The Denver Post reports the utility’s plan would add base rate discounts of 40% in the first three years, 30% in the fourth and fifth year, 20% in the sixth and seventh year and drop 10% in the remainder of a 10-year contract.

DENVER — Xcel Energy Colorado is proposing a pricing scheme to incentivize new and expanding businesses to establish themselves in the state.

The Denver Post reports the utility’s plan would add base rate discounts of 40% in the first three years, 30% in the fourth and fifth year, 20% in the sixth and seventh year and drop 10% in the remainder of a 10-year contract.


 