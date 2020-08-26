Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Namesake of Aunt Helen’s Coffee House dies at 108

By BizWest Staff — 

GREELEY — Helen Ingle, whose name is atop one of Greeley’s most popular downtown coffeehouses, died Sunday. She was 108.

The Greeley Tribune reports the longtime city resident celebrated her most recent birthday in June with a drive-by party with family and friends.

