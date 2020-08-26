Front Range Biosciences establishes hemp center for excellence

BOULDER — Boulder-based Front Range Biosciences Inc., a hemp-focused agricultural biotechnology company, is teaming up with the Shimadzu Scientific Instruments, or Shimadzu Corp., to establish a Hemp Science Center of Excellence.

The center will be housed at the Boulder FRB headquarters. The company relocated from its previous Lafayette base to the nearly 40,000-square-foot office space this year. Under its roof is an analytical chemistry lab, conference rooms and administrative offices.

SSI is the North American subsidiary, headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, of the Japan-based Shimadzu Corp’s Analytical and Measuring Division. The FRB Science Center of Excellence will use Shimadzu instruments.

Part of FRB’s research involves creating and testing new plant varieties in different environments. Using SSI hemp analytical instrumentation solutions will aid the Boulder company’s breeding program. According to a news release, Shimadzu’s technology will provide accurate potency testing, terpene profiling and contaminant testing, among other capabilities.

“Part of our program internally is we’re breeding and trying to develop new products,” said Jonathan Vaught, Ph.D, CEO and co-founder of FRB. “It’s a way for them to be able to showcase how their technology can do that.”

He added that he expects to also host scientists and experts from SSI at the Science Center of Excellence.

FRB already has ongoing research collaborations with academic institutions including the University of California Davis and the University of Colorado Boulder. Vaught is excited to add the research facility to Colorado and to continue growing the local hemp and cannabis industry.

“I think it’s a big win for Colorado,” he said. “I want to continue to have Colorado be a leader in the space in terms of science and innovation and helping to elevate the industry. And I think this is a great way to do that.”

