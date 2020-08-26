Boulder Digital Arts gives up office space to focus on virtual classes

BOULDER — Boulder Digital Arts, a digital media training provider that formerly operated a co-working space on Range Road in Boulder, recently gave up its 6,000-square-foot office space and will focus exclusively on virtual classes.
The shift is a result of COVID-19’s shutdown of in-person classes and a lessened demand for co-working space. BizWest’s Boulder offices operated out of the BDA space until this summer when the company gave up its lease as staff members worked remotely.
“We had to learn quickly how to reshape our classes for remote learning while maintaining the “feel” of an in-person class. It was important to us to keep everything live and replicate the classroom experience as much as possible with the ability to engage with other students, ask questions and share work with each other,” BDA co-founder Bruce Borowsky said in a press release. “The longer programs started to be broken down into shorter sessions to prevent the fatigue of remote learning, a few new ideas were added to the portfolio of classes and they worked with their roster of instructors to develop new systems and best practices for remote learning.”
BDA held classes and leased space in the Boulder offices since 2004.
“On one hand, we’re certainly sad that this chapter of being physically located and therefore being able to serve the local community so well in Boulder is ending,” Borowsky said in a statement. “On the other hand, we see significant opportunities in growing our audience beyond Colorado and working with both students and talented instructors anywhere in the country”
