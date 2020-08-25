Ziggi’s Coffee to expand into Texas market

LONGMONT — Ziggi’s Coffee, a trade name for the drive-through coffee chain BEC Longmont Inc., is opening its first Texas franchise.
The franchisee agreement is with David and Amber King, who will oversee the new Ziggi’s in Katy, Texas. According to a news release, the couple discovered the coffee chain while honeymooning in Colorado.
They will start with one unit but plan to expand. Currently, the couple and Ziggi’s are evaluating their real estate options for the Katy shop.
Ziggi’s started as a small shop on Main Street in downtown Longmont, founded by Brandon and Camrin Knudsen. It now has 24 locations in the U.S. and 48 additional units in development, according to the news release. Ziggi’s Coffee is currently in Colorado, Arizona, Oklahoma, and California.
The Longmont brand was recently named in Inc. magazine’s rankings of the 5000 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. at number 2,295, as previously reported by BizWest.
“It is a true honor for Ziggi’s Coffee to be included on such a prominent and well-respected list,” Brandon said to BizWest this month. “From our franchise owners to our baristas, this momentous milestone could be achieved only through our commitment to working together as a team.”
