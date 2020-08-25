Statewide paid family, medical leave secures place on ballot

DENVER — A ballot initiative that would require employers to offer paid family and medical leave to its employees will be put to voters in the next election.

The Colorado Secretary of State confirmed the initiative had received more than 205,000 signatures, far more than the 124,600 threshold to be put to state voters in November.

Under the initiative, employers would be required to offer up to 12 weeks of paid time off for their employees, paid for by a 0.45% fee charged to both the employer and the employee on each individual worker’s wages.

Companies can opt out if they already offer their own similar paid leave options, and can opt out if it has 10 or fewer employees. If approved by voters, the program would begin in 2023.